Hoffman allegedly exposed himself to 16-year-old girl

Another three women have accused US actor Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct, including a 16-year-old high school friend of his daughter more than three decades ago, Variety magazine reported on Thursday.

It published the accounts from the three women, which the 80-year-old Oscar winner's lawyer said were "defamatory falsehoods". They bring the number of women to publicly accuse Hoffman of harassment in recent days to six.

Playwright Cori Thomas said she spent an afternoon with Hoffman and his daughter in 1980 when she was a 16-year-old student in New York.

She alleged she was left alone in Hoffman's hotel room, waiting for her mother to collect her after dinner when he went into the bathroom before coming back and "standing there naked". Hoffman then asked Thomas to massage his feet.

"I didn't know that I could say no, so I did it," she was quoted as saying.

"And he kept telling me, 'I am naked. Do you want to see?'"