Hollywood actresses said no to role

Dutch director Paul Verhoeven, best known for Showgirls, Basic Instinct and RoboCop, is back with psychological thriller Elle, which opens here tomorrow.

The 78-year-old has been relatively quiet since 2006, after his last feature film Black Book. Until the producers of Elle showed up with the script.

At first, they wanted to make it an American movie.

"The first thing we did was translate Philippe Djian's French book into English. Then I went to an American scriptwriter who Americanised the characters and culture.

"That was when we started to realise that neither from a financial point of view nor from the point of view of finding an actress, would it be possible to do this movie in the US.

"In fact, we got a no from every Hollywood actress..."

Those who reportedly said no include Sharon Stone and Julianne Moore.

"After two months, the producer called me and said, 'Why are we fighting to make the movie in the US? It's a French novel, Isabelle Huppert is keen - we're stupid!' He was right."

The rape scenes were all choreographed.

"I saw with the violence that it was necessary. There was a lot of slamming and throwing, so we choreographed that precisely and had the storyboards on set."

On his leading lady, Verhoeven said: "Her performance was so strong I forgot to say cut. And she was going on and on, sometimes extending her scene into the next scene, so you didn't have to shoot the next scene because she did it already.

"I think (she is) an actress of utmost audacity who is willing to follow her emotions to the end. I counted on her.

"I counted on the fact that she was a woman and would understand things better than I, and her intuition about how to do it would be better than mine." - MEHER TATNA