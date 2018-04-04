Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce separation

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have "lovingly chosen to separate" after almost nine years of marriage.

The US actors, who met on the set of the 2006 dance movie Step Up, announced their separation in joint Instagram statements on Monday, as netizens reacted in shock.

Tatum and Dewan, both 37, said: "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

They went on to clarify that there were "no secrets nor salacious events" that led to their decision, and they were "just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible".