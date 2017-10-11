Hollywood stars slam producer accused of sexual harassment

Movie legends Meryl Streep and Judi Dench led a chorus of outrage on Monday following the revelation that Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed women for decades, as Hollywood stood accused of covering up a pattern of misconduct that finally cost the US film mogul his job.

As the firestorm of controversy escalated, a string of entertainment industry figures have spoken out to condemn Weinstein, including actors Seth Rogan, Lena Dunham and Patricia Arquette, director James Gunn and fellow producer Judd Apatow.

Streep - who famously called Weinstein "God" in an Oscars acceptance speech - broke her silence in a statement first published by the Huffington Post, in which she said she was "appalled" by the "disgraceful" news and insisted "not everybody" knew about the allegations.

"I don't believe that all the investigative reporters... would have neglected for decades to write about it," she added.