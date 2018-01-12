Hollywood uproar over Mark Wahlberg-Michelle Williams pay gap

(From left) Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, and Ridley Scott at the premiere of All The Money In The World.

Hollywood is voicing its outrage over reports that US actor Mark Wahlberg was paid 1,500 times more than US actress Michelle Williams to re-shoot scenes for the upcoming kidnap drama All The Money In The World, which opens here on Jan 25.

Director Ridley Scott partially re-shot his latest movie after Kevin Spacey was fired because of sexual misconduct allegations, with both Wahlberg and Williams called back to act opposite Spacey's replacement Christopher Plummer.

But Williams, according to USA Today, earned a daily allowance of US$80 (S$106) for her work - amounting to under US$1,000 in total and less than 0.07 per cent of the US$1.5 million that Wahlberg earned.