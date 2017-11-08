Alongside the local movie franchise's familiar army recruits who are called back for in-camp training, Ah Boys To Men 4 features a new character who is released from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) detention barracks.

Played by Ryan Lian, he tries to "fit in" with the platoon.

This sub-plot resonated with local actor Noah Yap, who plays fan favourite I P Man, as he was sentenced to nine months in SAF detention barracks last March for consumption of cannabis.

The 24-year-old told The New Paper at the Ah Boys To Men 4 press conference yesterday: "In the movie, the 'brothers' accepted Ryan's character, so I hope people can move on and accept me in spite of what happened."

Yap added he is grateful for getting a second chance to be included in the sequel, which opens on Thursday.

He said: "When I say I'm thankful, I really am thankful. Director Jack Neo and the boys are happy to have me back and I am happy to be back with them.

"It was a hard time but I'm glad that I came out stronger than I was before."

Neo, who helmed all the Ah Boys To Men flicks, and the cast agreed that Yap has changed for the better.

Joshua Tan said: "As much as we tease him, we feel like he has matured. He has been punished and the matter has passed, so I hope people will give him another chance."

Wang Weiliang added: "Noah is our little brother and we really care for him. When he needs support, we will still be there for him."

Charlie Gohspoke of how what happened affected Yap and those around him. He said: "We saw how much pain his parents went through. As his friends, we also felt very hurt."

Having missed out on a starring role in 2015's Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen due to his National Service, Yap was integral to Ah Boys To Men 4, Neo said.

"Noah has turned over a new leaf and his return will help the film because every character is different and having him completes the Ah Boys To Men brand," he added.

"Plus, the fans miss him because he did so well in the first two films.

"He already told everyone that he knows what he did was wrong. He is so young, we can't not give him another chance."

Yap, who turned 24 last Saturday, said that his birthday wish was to continue pursuing a career in acting.

"I pray that people out there will look past what I've done and give me a second chance, just as I have given myself a chance," he said.

Yap also hopes his experience will serve as a wake-up call to deter youths from doing drugs.

He cautioned: "Don't waste your life. Not everyone is willing to give you a second chance, so while you still have a chance, take it and cherish it."