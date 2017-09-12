It hits it big
Stephen King wrote It. Warner Bros. and New Line made It. Audiences seem to love It.
The new horror film broke records over the three-day weekend as the largest September opening and largest opening for an R-rated horror film in North American theatres.
It, starring Bill Skarsgard as a clown who terrorises children in a sleepy Maine town, pulled in an estimated US$117 million (S$157 million), Exhibitor Relations reported.Coming in second was the romantic comedy Home Again, which stars Reese Witherspoon, with just US$9 million.- AFP