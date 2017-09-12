Movies

It hits it big

It hits it big McCarthy wins for Spicer skit
PHOTO: WARNER BROS
Sep 12, 2017 06:00 am

Stephen King wrote It. Warner Bros. and New Line made It. Audiences seem to love It.

The new horror film broke records over the three-day weekend as the largest September opening and largest opening for an R-rated horror film in North American theatres.

It, starring Bill Skarsgard as a clown who terrorises children in a sleepy Maine town, pulled in an estimated US$117 million (S$157 million), Exhibitor Relations reported.Coming in second was the romantic comedy Home Again, which stars Reese Witherspoon, with just US$9 million.- AFP

Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the clown
Movies

Movie Review: It's back - and it's terrifyingly good

HORRORcomedyTV