It's Marvel-mania as Iron Man and Dr Strange land in Singapore

Robert Downey Jr was clearly the life of the party at the Avengers: Infinity War press conference.

The Avengers have landed in Singapore. Stars Karen Gillan, Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch are joined by producer Trinh Tran (left) and director Joe Russo (right).

The Avengers: Infinity War press conference was slated to begin at 10am today (April 15) at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, with doors opening at 8.15am.

But when The New Paper arrived just past 8am, there were already about 30 people queueing outside the room.

These are not even the mega fans, but journalists from various media in the region, including Australia and Indonesia.

When the doors opened on the dot, reporters ran into the meeting room, making a beeline for the front rows. We managed to snag two seats right in the corner of the front row but only after fending off hungry journalists from other local publications.

Once the stars Benedict Cumberbatch, 41, Robert Downey Jr, 53, and Karen Gillan, 30, entered the room, professionalism went out of the window and journalists were reduced to screaming fans.

They were especially excited for Downey Jr, who kissed his Iron Man action figure beside his name card to howls of approval. There was also much love for Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, especially when he greeted us with a “hello Singapore” in his signature low baritone.

The two actors playfully teased the room with banter, calling themselves “facial hair bros”, a reference to their characters. Both Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Doctor Strange sport fashionable goatees in the Avengers: Infinity War.

Given their characters’ huge egos, sparks are bound to fly.

Walt Disney Pictures

Cumberbatch said: “(There is) a clash of egotistical goatees. We do have a bit of a clash and that’s no bad thing. That’s something to enjoy in the film... to see how this relationship unfolds.”

Downey Jr added: “Doctor Strange is the guy who can run through all the outcomes and figure out what the most likely scenario is going to be.

“Someone has the ability to have that kind of intuition and (Tony) can only stay at odds with him for so long.”

Downey Jr told the gathered journalists that he first took up the role of Iron Man back in 2008 because he “needed a job, bad”.

He said: “It’s always weird when you’re part of anything even mildly historical because you lose perspective on it but it’s been amazing to just get caught up in it.”

For Gillan, the role of Nebula required shaving off her long red hair. But the Scottish actress said it was no problem.

She said: “I just got a phone call from an agent asking me if I was willing to shave my head and I said what for, and they said Marvel and I said yeah! That was a pretty easy one. I was so excited to play the villain (which is a) fun, creepy, weird character.”

Cumberbatch himself was attracted to the humour of the Marvel films and the role he was given. He said: “The real ticket for me was the humour. This is a strange character by name and by nature. Who would have thought that the brain has the power to change your world with thought and access something other than our reality.

"It’s weird and wonderful. I wanted to somehow ground it and make it real and fun.”

Having been through a decade of Marvel films, the challenge for the actors and directors is not to repeat what has been done in previous works.

Downey Jr said that the big airport fight in Captain America: Civil War (2016) was so well-received because of all the superheroes there, but they could not simply replicate it.

Avengers: Infinity War, which opens here April 25, brings together an unprecedented number of superheroes across the Marvel universe to fight the ultimate villain, Thanos.

Apart from Iron Man and Doctor Strange, fan favourites such as Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, Spider-Man, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy are assembled for a massive battle, which director Joe Russo called the production a logistical nightmare.

Said the US film-maker, 46, who was in Singapore two years ago for Captain America: Civil War: “What’s unique about Infinity War is it’s the first time you will get to see all of the Marvel characters together. The writers called it a unique alchemy or chemistry between characters.”

However, amidst the huge cast of characters, one notable Avenger is missing.

Russo said: “We did not forget the twice Oscar-nominated Jeremy Renner (who plays Hawkeye). Last week, we released 22 character posters and there’s only so many people we can put in one film. We have a very interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye, so no, we did not forget him.”

Ultimately, the cast agreed that the directors Russo and producer Trinh Tran are the real superheroes of the films.

Mr Cumberbatch said: “The director and the producers are the ones with super powers. The line producers who worked out all of our schedules to do the film - it’s all a small miracle.”

Russo added: “Logistically, this was the most complicated movie to put together in history. We shut down Hollywood for a year, because we had every actor working in the business scheduled somewhere in the movie.”

As for Tran, besides her producer powers, she would love to have the super powers of Captain Marvel.

She said: “She has super strength and super speed and flies and most importantly, she’s a strong character and a leader... and everyone can look up to her.”