Jason Mamoa is the (Aqua)man of the hour

In the cast of superheroes of the new Justice League movie, which is currently showing here, Jason Momoa is a standout with his gorgeous tattoos and flowing hair as Arthur Curry/Aquaman.

In fact, the film's costume designer was inspired by the Hawaii-born actor's body ink to produce 15 sticker panels that covered Momoa's entire body.

Momoa's armour is a 3D version of the tattoo, and the paintwork has a luminescence, glowing when it catches the light.

The film-makers were so taken with Momoa's performance that Aquaman got a standalone movie out next year.

Momoa acknowledged he is at the "pinnacle" of his 18-year film and TV career.

At our interview at the Rosewood London hotel, the 38-year-old is, shall we say, eccentrically dressed.

Dark beard, blondish hair covered by a huge hat, silver rings glittering on his fingers, a silver skull on a chain around his neck coupled with a conservative checked jacket - yet the charisma is undeniable.

On the daily application of the Aquaman tattoos, Momoa said: "Sometimes it is nice, because you just have to do the arms.

"But if it is full body, it is about an hour and a half.

"The trick is getting them off. You want to leave work when everyone gets to go, but you have to sit there and get scrubbed.

"The first couple of days, your skin is exfoliating and they come off, but by the third day I left them on, because they would not come off and you are just red."

Aquaman, the child of a human father and princess from the underwater city of Atlantis, makes his home in a remote Icelandic community and is heir to the throne of Atlantis.

He can part the seas with his trident and breathe both on land and underwater.

He is not a team player, and it takes persuading from Batman (Ben Affleck) for him to join Justice League members such as Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Superman (Henry Cavill) to save the world from the depredations of villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

Tell us more about Aquaman's beard and hair.

I have to wear this beard hammock, which is ridiculous. I am underwater and it looks like a nut cup, a hairnet turned upside down. It goes behind my ears.

So for people who have to act with me when I am underwater, I just look silly.

This thing is cupping my beard and I am talking with my moustache sticking over it.

They had to put the hair up in a bun and put a little Rubik's Cube at the top so they could track where the hair was.

So any time you see me underwater, each of those hairs is individually placed inside of that shot by the visual effects team.

How would you describe Aquaman's style?

Me and (director) Zack (Snyder) were like, 'How do you dress up Aquaman? Are you going to put him in a polo?'

I was like, yeah, he goes from place to place and he leaves his things about, but it has got to be stuff that is a man's workwear.

And also I copied a lot of (US rock group Guns N' Roses guitarist) Slash. He is a rock star. And when I am walking down that pier, I am definitely playing Guns N' Roses in my head before those waves smack me (laughs).

What did you think when you heard that Australian actress Nicole Kidman would be playing your mum in the Aquaman movie?

I was stoked. She is just a gorgeous, amazing woman and an Oscar winner. I have never really worked with anyone on that level before and our scenes are hands down amazing. I love her, it was awesome working with her.

And you have your own action figure too.

It is amazing. My kids got to be on set with us. They were seven and eight, and it was really cool to see them kick the s*** out of all the other action figures with my action figure (laughs).

The coolest moment, when I felt like I made it, was when (Aquaman) was a Halloween costume. And I am a Lego. It is like, you've made it when you are a Lego.

You have been in a bunch of fantasy and sci-fi projects now, such as Stargate Atlantis, Conan The Barbarian and Game Of Thrones. Did you grow up loving the genre?

One of the great things about the fantasy and sci-fi world is that you can play so many things that are not possible.

In Justice League, I am in the Batmobile and I am getting tackled by a pair of demons and ripping their wings off and stabbing them with a pitchfork. That is why it is fun, because you cannot do that in real life.

So I enjoy those, (but) I do not want to put any limitations on myself as an actor, and I would love to be able to grow a big fat belly and do a comedy.

Congratulations on recently getting married to your longtime partner, US actress Lisa Bonet.

My wife and I have been together more than 10 years, and as far I am concerned, I (was always) married. I just had a beautiful celebration with her friends.

And I can finally be home, because I have been shooting these movies (Justice League and Aquaman back to back).