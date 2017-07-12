Movies

Jay Z announces tour plans

Jul 12, 2017 06:00 am

Jay Z yesterday announced a tour across North America, extending his return to music after releasing his introspective and widely acclaimed album 4:44.

It has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning one million US consumers have already downloaded it.

The US rap mogul, who has devoted the past several years to business projects, will open the tour on Oct 27 in Anaheim, California, and play a total of 31 dates across the US and Canada through December. - AFP

