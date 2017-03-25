Jay Z co-producing Trayvon Martin film
American rap mogul Jay Z, 47, is partnering with the Weinstein Company to produce a feature film and documentary series about Trayvon Martin, the black teenager whose death in 2012 set off nationwide protests.
They will make the film and six-part docu-series after winning a bidding war for the rights to two books about the killing of the unarmed young man by Mr George Zimmerman, a neighbourhood watch volunteer, trade magazine Variety reported on Thursday.
The case ignited a debate about racial profiling.Mr Zimmerman, who claimed he shot Martin in self-defence, was acquitted of a charge of second degree murder in 2013 by a jury in Florida.- AFP