Jay Z co-producing Trayvon Martin film

American rap mogul Jay Z, 47, is partnering with the Weinstein Company to produce a feature film and documentary series about Trayvon Martin, the black teenager whose death in 2012 set off nationwide protests.

They will make the film and six-part docu-series after winning a bidding war for the rights to two books about the killing of the unarmed young man by Mr George Zimmerman, a neighbourhood watch volunteer, trade magazine Variety reported on Thursday.