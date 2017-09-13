Movies

Jenkins to helm Wonder Woman 2

Sep 13, 2017 06:00 am

Patty Jenkins will return to helm the sequel to this year's hit superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman, film trade publications said on Monday, after she became the highest-grossing female director in Hollywood history.

Jenkins, 46, will once again direct Israeli actress Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 2, scheduled for release on Dec 13, 2019.

Citing unnamed sources, the reports said Jenkins will be paid around US$8 million (S$10.7 million) for the gig and will also receive a back end of the film's box office gross, which would make her the highest-paid female director in Hollywood history. - REUTERS

