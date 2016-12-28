Jennifer Lawrence brings Christmas cheer to sick children

On Christmas Eve, US actress Jennifer Lawrence visited the Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, her hometown. She was spotted taking candid shots with hospital staff and patients. The hospital shared the photos on their Facebook page, which saw Lawrence, 26, receiving praise from the public.

She told Courier-Journal: "My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital. Their strength and courage is inspiring."

Cyrus, Hemsworth spread Christmas joy

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/MILEYCYRUS

US singer-actress Miley Cyrus and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth are basking in Christmas warmth and love this year.

The couple have been posting lovey-dovey photos on Instagram over the holidays. In the latest photo, Cyrus, 24, is sitting on the hunk's lap, giving him a smooch, with his mother next to them.

Hemsworth, 26, first celebrated an early Christmas with Cyrus' family. They then joined in the festivities with his family, including his older brother Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky.

The couple matched each other in their crazy Christmas onesies and jumpers, complemented with huge reindeer ears and bows.

Giveaway

PHOTO: TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

Win Why Him? movie premiums. We are giving away Why Him? weekender bags worth $250 each, thanks to Twentieth Century Fox. There are also men's and women's T-shirts up for grabs. We have also have The Great Wall collectibles such as a phone case and water bottle to give away too. Go here to find out how.

George Michael’s ex-lover is ‘heartbroken’

The late English singer George Michael's former lover Kenny Goss opens up about his grief.

"I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long-time love George Michael has passed," Mr Goss told E! News.

"He was a major part of my life and I loved him very,very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man." - E! NEWS

Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in Missouri

US singer Taylor Swift, 27, went to Missouri on Boxing Day to visit a World War II veteran.

PHOTO: TWITTER/CAROFOWLER14

Swift fan Cyrus Porter (above), 96 , said in an interview with KFVS News that he had attended two of Swift's concerts.

The Grammy winner also sang Shake It Off for Porter and around 60 of his family members at their home.

She even mingled for more than an hour, and many of them took to Twitter to express their gratitude and excitement.

Ms Caroline Fowler, one of Mr Porter's family members, told E! News: "The first thing he said to her was 'How did you get here?'

"He loved every moment. He told her how he was proud of his family, his country and Taylor Swift." - E! NEWS