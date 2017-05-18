Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars 2018

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return to helm the 2018 Academy Awards, organisers of the event said on Tuesday.

He had artfully handled the biggest blunder in Oscars history this year when a mix-up led to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway being given the wrong envelope and announcing La La Land as the winner of best picture.



The host of talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!said in a statement that hosting the Oscars "was a highlight of my career".



"If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" he added.



The Oscars will be held on March 4, next year in Hollywood. - REUTERS