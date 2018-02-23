JLaw ‘extremely offended’ by criticism of her dress

Jennifer Lawrence in the gown while her cast members donned coats.

Jennifer Lawrence on Wednesday blasted the controversy over a photo of her wearing a plunging black dress outside on a cold London day as sexist, ridiculous and "not feminism".

The Oscar-winning star, 27, said in a Facebook post she was also "extremely offended" by what she called the "utterly ridiculous" reaction on social and mainstream media to the photo, taken as part of promotions for her upcoming movie Red Sparrow.

The picture, taken outdoors on a winter's day in London earlier this week, showed a bare-shouldered Lawrence in a black gown, while fellow cast members, including Jeremy Irons, donned thick wool coats.

Many commenters saw the photo as a reflection of the pressure on women in Hollywood to look good, particularly given Lawrence's criticism of the gender pay gap in the industry.

"True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photo call in assless chaps," tweeted London journalist Helen Lewis.

Australian reporter Stephanie Peatling tweeted it was "cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress".

Lawrence was having none of it.

"That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for five minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice," she wrote.

"This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism," she added. "It is creating silly distractions from real issues."