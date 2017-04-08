Johansson slams Ivanka Trump

US actress Scarlett Johansson said on Thursday she was "baffled" by US President Donald Trump's daughter saying that she would prefer to be an advocate for issues behind the scenes of her father's administration rather than in the public arena.

In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes this week, Ms Ivanka Trump said "most people will not actually know about" the impact she would have with her father's decisions.

Speaking onstage at the Women in the World Summit in New York, Johansson said: "This idea that behind a great man is a great woman - what about being in front of that person or next to them or standing on your own?

"It is so old-fashioned. It is so uninspired, and actually, I think, really cowardly. And I was just so disappointed by that interview that she gave."

Ms Ivanka Trump. PHOTO: EPA

Johansson, 32, recently parodied Ms Trump in a Saturday Night Live sketch last month that called the first daughter "complicit" within her father's administration.