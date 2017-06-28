Johnny Depp could face perjury charges over quarantine laws

Johnny Depp could face perjury charges in Australia after Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce threatened yesterday to unleash a new chapter in a pet dog case dubbed the "war on terrier".

The American actor and his then-wife Amber Heard fell foul of the country's strict quarantine laws when they failed to declare her canines Pistol and Boo on arrival in the country on a private jet in 2015.

Heard escaped with a fine and a good behaviour bond.

The couple's lawyers had previously claimed it was a misunderstanding, but legal documents filed in a separate case between Depp and his former business managers TMG allegedly show Depp was "fully aware" he was breaking Australian laws, according to People magazine which obtained them.

It claimed the documents show he "pressured one of his long-term employees to 'take the fall'".

Mr Joyce, who has been a vocal critic of Depp, said if the allegations were true, "there's a word for that: it is called perjury".

"I might have another look at this," he added, in an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corporation.