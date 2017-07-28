Jolie focused on becoming better mum

Angelina Jolie, 42, has put movie-making on hold to become a better mother, take cooking classes and do ordinary tasks such as picking up dog poop.

In an interview with Vanity Fair released on Wednesday, the US actress said that life after splitting from actor-husband Brad Pitt in September last year is focused on looking after her health and children.

"I actually feel more of a woman, because I feel like I am being smart about my choices, and I am putting my family first, and I am in charge of my life and my health.

"I think that is what makes a woman complete," Jolie said.

Her latest film as a director, First They Killed My Father, about the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, had its premiere in February. It is due to be released globally in September.

Apart from promoting the film, Jolie said she has no interest in working on a movie right now.