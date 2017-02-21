Jolie opens up  about Pitt split

Angelina Jolie opened up about her split with Brad Pitt on BBC World News on Sunday, struggling to hold back tears as she addressed her divorce publicly for the first time since their September break up.

"I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time," Jolie said, looking visibly upset.

"We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully, be a stronger family for it."

The Oscar-winner, 41, added that her focus will always be on her six children whom she shares with Pitt.

"I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

Jolie was in Cambodia over the weekend for the premiere of her latest film, First They Killed My Father. She was joined by her six children.