Julia Roberts named Most Beautiful

Julia Roberts was named People magazine's most beautiful woman for a record fifth time on Wednesday, but the US actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

The 49-year-old was first bestowed the annual honour in 1991, a year after she skyrocketed to fame in the romance film Pretty Woman.

She was also named the world's most beautiful woman in 2000, 2005 and 2010.

"I'm very flattered," Roberts told People, adding: "I think I'm currently peaking."