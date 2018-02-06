Jumanji regains top spot at the North American box office

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle managed the rare feat over the weekend of regaining the No. 1 spot in North American box offices in its seventh week out, according to industry estimates.

Taking in US$11 million (S$14.5 million) during the three-day weekend - as competition with the Super Bowl depressed ticket sales - Jumanji became the first film since Titanic in 1998 to win a February weekend after a nationwide release in December, Hollywood Reporter's online site reported.

It had previously won the box office on its third, fourth and fifth weekends.

The family flick's domestic cumulative take of just over US$350 million makes it only the third Sony film to reach that mark. Last weekend's leader, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, slipped to second place with a take of US$10.2 million. - AFP