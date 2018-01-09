Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle roars past Star Wars at US box office

Family action-adventure Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle roared into first place over the weekend in American theatres, as the latest instalment of the Insidious horror franchise edged into second spot, past a slipping Star Wars: The Last Jedi, according to industry estimates.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji was headed for an impressive US$36 million (S$47.9 million) for the three-day weekend, bringing its domestic total to US$244.4 million in its third week, said website Exhibitor Relations.

In second place was Insidious: The Last Key, with an estimated take of US$29.3 million. The fourth Insidious film follows a parapsychologist (Lin Shaye) investigating a haunting in her childhood home.

The news for third-place Star Wars: The Last Jedi was mixed: The latest in the hugely popular series has now taken in US$1.2 billion worldwide, but it slowed to below light speed in North America, totalling US$23.6 million in its fourth week and taking in only US$28.7 million from its opening in China, below industry predictions.