Justice League falls short at box-office

It might have emerged at the top of the North American box office, but Justice League did not have the super opening weekend predicted, falling short of expectations with takings of US$96 million (S$130 million), according to industry estimates.

With an all-star cast including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, Justice League - based on the DC Comics superheroes team - sees a mash-up of classic characters fending off super-villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

The Warner Bros production was forecast to earn US$110 million in North American cinemas, according to Variety.

At second with US$27.1 million was Lionsgate's Wonder.

Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, the comedy-drama follows the journey of August Pullman, a young boy with facial deformities, as he enters fifth grade at a mainstream school for the first time.