Keith Urban unveils song inspired by Weinstein scandal

Australian country star Keith Urban has unveiled a feminist empowerment anthem inspired by the sexual abuse scandal that brought down Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

He unveiled the song Female at the Country Music Association Awards broadcast on Wednesday night.

It marked one of the highest profile statements yet from a male celebrity in the aftermath of the controversy that has engulfed the entertainment industry.

"When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it/ Just 'cause she was wearing a skirt/ Now is that how it works?" Urban, who is married to Australian actress Nicole Kidman, sings over a light pop beat.

He said he immediately wanted to record Female when he heard it presented by the songwriting trio of Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally.

"I think obviously the tone of times right now was weighing on all of them and compelled them to write this song," he said at the awards gala in Nashville, Rolling Stone Country reported.