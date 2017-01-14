Kim and Gang Master the crowd

(From left) Masters actors Kim Woo Bin and Gang Dong Won with director Choi Ui Seok at the fan meet on Thursday evening.

They were waiting to see their idols, and they were not shy about showing it.

Over 1,500 fans turned Plaza Singapura's Front Plaza into an arena of screams on Thursday evening as they vied to catch a glimpse of South Korean heartthrobs Gang Dong Won, 35, and Kim Woo Bin, 27, who were there for a fan meet.

First in the queue were students Brenda Pon and Serena Woo, both 19.

Miss Pon told The New Paper: "We have been here since 5.50am. It is worth it as long as we get to see Kim Woo Bin."

Also in early was a fan who wanted to be known only as Miss Aliana. The 29-year-old had travelled alone from Penang just to see the actors.

"I arrived in Singapore at 7am and immediately came to queue. This is a rare chance to see my idols," she said.

Earlier in the day, the actors were at Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa for a press conference to promote their latest movie, Master. They were accompanied by director Choi Ui Seok.

The movie stars Lee Byung Hun as president Jin, who operates a corporation and the massive pyramid scheme behind it.

An investigator, played by Gang, leads his team to uncover Jin's exploits and goes after the scheme's mastermind, played by Kim.

For Gang, it was his first time playing a detective.

'DIFFERENT CHALLENGE'

He told TNP: "I did not know playing this role would be this hard. It was a different challenge, but I enjoyed it at the same time, doing my homework and making my character more interesting."

Choi said: "Kim and Gang were doing a much better job than I had expected, as they put in their own characteristics into the movie. They did a good job."

Some games were played during the fan meet, and Miss Woo was one of the chosen few to join in the fun onstage.

For solving a maze puzzle, she scored a movie poster and got to shake Gang's hand.

"I did not say anything to them as I was too awestruck. I am not going to wash my hand for two days," she said with a laugh.

Another fan, South Korean student Kim Su Min, 19, mentioned the difficulty of meeting celebrities in her country.

"Back in South Korea, tickets get sold out very fast. So, it is really a rare opportunity for South Koreans to meet our idols."

Also sitting among the throng of screaming girls was student Brendan Wong, 16, who was there to see Kim.

He said: "I became a huge fan ever since I watched his drama, The Heirs. He is my No. 1 idol, as he is tall and good-looking. I want to be like him.

"Some people, including my friends, might think that being a male fan is weird, but I think that is just ridiculous."

The fan meet ended with a cake-cutting session and the fans singing happy birthday in Korean to Gang, who turns 36 on Wednesday.