Kim and Gang Master the crowd at Plaza Singapura

Gang Dong Won, Kim Woo Bin and Choi Ui Seok at a meet and greet at Plaza Singapura's Front Plaza

They came to see their idols and they were not shy about it, with noise levels in the red.

Over 1,500 fans turned Plaza Singapura's Front Plaza

into an arena of screams on Thursday evening as they all vied to catch a glimpse - or more - of South Korean heartthrobs Gang Dong Won, 35, and Kim Woo Bin, 27.

The actors were there for a meet-and-greet session and the fans were everywhere - outside and on almost every floor of the shopping mall.

First in the queue were students Brenda Pon and Serena Woo, both 19.

Miss Pon told The New Paper: "We have been here since 5.50am. It's so tiring but it's all worth it as long as we get to see Kim Woo Bin."

Also in early was a fan who only wanted to be known as Miss Aliana. The 29-year-old had travelled alone from Penang just to see the celebrities.

"I arrived in Singapore at 7am and immediately came to queue. This is really a rare chance to see my idols."

She added: "I'll probably spend my night at the airport before flying off."

Earlier in the day, the duo, accompanied by Choi Ui Seok, were at the Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa for a press conference to promote their latest movie, Master, directed by Choi.

The movie stars Lee Byung Hun as President Jin, who operates the One Network corporation and the massive pyramid scheme behind it.

An investigator, played by Gang, leads his team to uncover Jin's exploits, and goes after the scheme's mastermind, played by Kim.

For Gang, it was his first time playing a detective.

He told TNP: "I didn't know playing this role would be this hard. It's a different challenge, but I enjoyed it at the same time, doing my homework and making my character more interesting."

Gang also mentioned that he focused on the action in the movie to "bring out the masculinity of the character".

Said Choi: "Kim and Gang were doing a much better job than I expected as they did put in their own characteristics into the movie. They really did a good job."

During the fan meet, the stars got closer to their adoring audience, who loudly proclaimed their love throughout the event.

Some games were played and Miss Woo was one of the chosen few to join in the fun onstage.

For solving a maze puzzle, she scored a movie poster and a memorable hand shake from Gang.

"I almost didn't go up because it was embarrassing, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I didn't even say anything to them as I was too awestruck. I'm not going to wash my hand for two days," she said with a laugh.

Another fan, Miss Kim Su Min, 19, had positioned herself at the nearby Starbucks from 1pm. Only when she saw the size of the crowd at around 4pm did realise she'd have to move in order to catch a glimpse of Gang.

A native Korean, she came to Singapore a year ago to study at a private university, and mentioned how difficult it was to catch celebrities in Korea.

"It's so much easier to see them in Singapore, as back in Korea, tickets get sold out very fast and fans can camp outside for days. So, it's really a rare opportunity for Koreans to meet our idols."

Situated among the throng of screaming girls was student Brendan Wong, 16, who was there to meet Kim.

He said: "I became a huge fan ever since I watched his drama, The Heirs. He's really my number one idol as he's tall and good-looking. I want to be like him.

"Some people, including my friends, might think that being a fan as a male is weird, but I think that's just ridiculous."

The fan meet ended with a cake and the fans belting out Happy Birthday in Korean to Gang, who turns 36 on Wednesday.