LA to house George Lucas museum

An artist's impression of the George Lucas museum in downtown Los Angeles.

Star Wars creator George Lucas has picked Los Angeles as the home of his future US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) museum.

The Museum Of Narrative Art will be in LA's Exposition Park and will house the film-maker's extensive collection of art and film memorabilia, including some from the Star Wars franchise.

Lucas has said he will almost entirely fund the museum, which will sit on a three-hectare location and will look like a huge spaceship.

Los Angeles beat out San Francisco, which had proposed housing the museum on Treasure Island, in the middle of San Francisco Bay.

For years, Lucas, 72, had been trying to find a location to house his art collection that includes works by Rockwell, Edgar Degas, Winslow Homer and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, as well as memorabilia from the Star Wars saga and his other films.