La La Land continues its run with 11 Bafta nominations

The cast and crew of La La Land after winning seven Golden Globe awards.

La La Land, the musical romance starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, continues to dance into the hearts of many by taking 11 nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Awards.

The film, off its record-breaking seven Golden Globe Awards winning streak earlier this week, is in the running for almost every category, including best film, best actor and actress, and best director.

But competition is stiff for the film - it will be facing off with sci-fi Arrival and crime thriller Nocturnal Animal. Both have nine nominations each.

Manchester By The Sea received six nominations.

Meanwhile, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion, as well as I, Daniel Blake had five nominations each.

Tom Holland, the latest actor to don the Spider-Man suit, is among the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award.

The show, hosted by Stephen Fry, will take place on Feb 12 at London's Royal Albert Hall.