La La Land star Emma Stone tops highest-paid actress list

Oscar winner Emma Stone capped a perfect 12 months as she knocked Jennifer Lawrence off the top spot on Forbes' 2017 list of the world's highest-paid actresses.

Stone, 28, who won the Oscar for Best Actress in February for her role as a struggling performer in La La Land, made US$26 million (S$35 million) in pre-tax earnings in the year up to June, showed the magazine's annual chart.

Jennifer Aniston, 48, also leapfrogged Lawrence, grabbing the runner-up spot with earnings of US$25.5 million, boosted by residual income coming in from the TV sitcom Friends and endorsement deals with brands such as Smartwater and Emirates airline.

Lawrence's US$24 million was enough for the third spot, but it was a shadow of the 27-year-old's earnings in the last Forbes list.

She topped the chart last year for a second successive year with US$46 million.

Melissa McCarthy and Mila Kunis - with US$18 million and US$15.5 million respectively - rounded off the world's five highest-paid actresses. - AFP