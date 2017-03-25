Larson to play Victoria Woodhull

Actress Brie Larson will star in a movie about the first woman to run for US president decades before American women even had the right to vote in 1920.

The 27-year-old will play the lead in Victoria Woodhull, which is about the 1872 presidential candidate, in a film by Amazon Studios, according to online entertainment magazine Deadline.com.

A candidate of the Equal Rights Party, Woodhull was an unconventional reformer and champion of female suffrage. She lost to Republican Ulysses S. Grant.