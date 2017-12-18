The Last Jedi rakes it in at box office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the new film in the beloved space saga, opened with massive ticket sales that put it on track to ring up around US$200 million (S$269.7 million) at North American theatres over the weekend, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Friday.

The sequel raked in US$45 million in the US and Canada on Thursday night, second only to the US$57 million from 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which went on to generate more than US$2 billion worldwide.

The Last Jedi features US actress Carrie Fisher's final performance as Princess Leia.

Fans' love of the franchise and of Fisher, who died of a heart attack in December last year, is expected to drive heavy ticket sales for The Last Jedi over the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to analysts.