Last-minute reshoots as Spacey is replaced by Plummer in movie
Veteran US actor Christopher Plummer will replace disgraced star Kevin Spacey in the completed but unreleased Ridley Scott-directed drama All The Money In The World, a source at Sony said on Wednesday.
Spacey's career is in freefall over sexual assault allegations, as the crew race to reshoot scenes from the film which Sony's TriStar still plans to release on Dec 22.
"They are committed to the date - if anyone can pull it off, it's Scott," the source said.
Plummer will now play US millionaire and oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in the story about the 1973 kidnapping of his teenage grandson John Paul Getty III.
Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, who also star in the movie, are expected to be involved with the reshoots.
Sources told Variety that Spacey shot about two weeks worth of footage and that there are many scenes where Getty is the only character.
A Massachusetts woman on Wednesday accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her 18-year-old son on the holiday island of Nantucket last year and said police had opened a criminal investigation. - AFP/REUTERS