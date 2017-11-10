Last-minute reshoots as Spacey is replaced by Plummer in movie

The scenes with Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World will be reshot with Christopher Plummer (above) as US millionaire and oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

Veteran US actor Christopher Plummer will replace disgraced star Kevin Spacey in the completed but unreleased Ridley Scott-directed drama All The Money In The World, a source at Sony said on Wednesday.

Spacey's career is in freefall over sexual assault allegations, as the crew race to reshoot scenes from the film which Sony's TriStar still plans to release on Dec 22.

"They are committed to the date - if anyone can pull it off, it's Scott," the source said.

Plummer will now play US millionaire and oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in the story about the 1973 kidnapping of his teenage grandson John Paul Getty III.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, who also star in the movie, are expected to be involved with the reshoots.

Sources told Variety that Spacey shot about two weeks worth of footage and that there are many scenes where Getty is the only character.