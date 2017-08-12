Lawrence opens up about dating Aronofsky

American actress Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky in an interview for Vogue's cover story next month.

Aronofsky, 48, directed Lawrence, 26, in psychological horror film Mother!, which opens here on Sept 14.

"We had energy," the Oscar-winning actress said about the American director, who is responsible for films such as Black Swan (2010).

"I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me," she said, adding that they started dating after the movie wrapped.

The pair have been spotted in public together in the last year, but this is the first time Lawrence has addressed the relationship.