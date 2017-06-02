Liam Gallagher honours Manchester victims

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher paid homage to victims of a suicide bombing in his home town, telling the crowd, "Manchester I love you" on a stage lit up by 22 candles, British media reported.

The attack targeted US pop star Ariana Grande's concert on May 22.

Gallagher ended his first solo concert on Tuesday with Live Forever. He will donate the proceeds to a fund supporting the victims, and applauded when the crowd chanted "Stand up for the 22".

"In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x (sic)," he tweeted after the attack.