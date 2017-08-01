Local actor in another Hollywood movie

Singapore-based actor-host Henry Golding, who plays the lead in the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians film adaptation, has scored another Hollywood role.

Golding will star alongside US actresses Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in A Simple Favor, helmed by Paul Feig, director of Bridesmaids (2011), Spy (2015) and last year's Ghostbusters reboot.

According to entertainment trade publication Variety, the 30-year-old, whose father is British and mother is from Sarawak, has been cast as Lively's husband in the film.

A Simple Favor, which is based on Darcey Bell's book of the same name, is about a woman who tries to find out the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend.