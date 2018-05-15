Male Hollywood stars must take pay cuts, says Salma Hayek

Mexican-born actress-producer Salma Hayek is a leading voice in the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Hollywood star Salma Hayek said on Sunday that male stars will have to take pay cuts if they are serious about equality for women.

The Mexican-born actress-producer, a leading voice in the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, said highly paid male stars must make sacrifices.

"It is not just the producers who have to change if the huge pay gap is to be closed. It is actors too," she said.

"Time's up. You had a good run but it is time now to be generous with the actresses," she told a Women In Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival.

"If actors ask such inflated fees, it will leave nothing for actresses.

"If the movie's budget is US$10 million (S$13.3 million), the (male) actor has to understand if he is making US$9.7 million, it is going to be hard for equality," Hayek, 51, added.

"Otherwise they will kill the movie," she warned.

"I will be hated for saying this," Hayek joked. "I hope I can get another job..."

She had accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of threatening to "break my kneecaps" after she spurned his advances on the set of her 2002 film Frida.

Hayek, who said she has sold a raft of female-led projects "that I had been trying to make for 10 years" since the Weinstein scandal shook up Hollywood, said real change was happening.

"The men are terrified. The predators are hiding. You feel this palpable atmosphere."

Hayek said it was hard to hire known female writers and directors in the US now, as studios are snapping them up trying to catch up with the public mood.

Women were "jumping from the writers' room to being showrunners" on TV shows.

But she warned that "pay disparity is going to take a while... because they still want to pay you the exploitative salary they paid you before", which was why women had to "be impatient", she urged.