Mark Hamill happy to be back (even if they did give away his toys)

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and (above, from left) with director Rian Johnson, co-star Adam Driver and producer Kathleen Kennedy during the red carpet event of the movie in Tokyo, Japan.

Mark Hamill seemed fuelled by his ability as a raconteur.

Even though, as he has often said on this press tour, the weirdness of promoting the highly secretive sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi was that he could not talk about the movie.

But that did not mean he had nothing to say. Despite looking tired after a full day of interviews, which had overrun by some time at The Ritz-Carlton, the 66-year-old US actor settled into regaling the media roundtable with anecdotes.

While he was returning to play Luke Skywalker for the fourth time (not counting the brief appearance at the end of 2015's The Force Awakens) in four decades in The Last Jedi, which opens here tomorrow, this is not a Luke we are familiar with.

"That's what I love about the character. We never meet him the same way twice. In (1977's) Star Wars, he's an average teenager. Then in The Empire Strikes Back, he progresses to training with Yoda before finding out that terrible revelation.

"If you think your parents are bad, how would you like 'Dad' Vader?" he told The New Paper in the roundtable interview.

By then, Hamill was sitting in his chair cross-legged. It was not certain if that was a side effect of Jedi-ism, but he adopted a guru pose as he went into how, under the writing and direction of US film-maker Rian Johnson, The Last Jedi's darker take on Luke took him by surprise.

"I read the script and said, 'Are you kidding me? It's time for the Jedi to end?' I asked Rian and he said he wanted to push the envelope."

While Hamill was all for doing something different, the idea of Luke giving up went against his idea of the character's determination.

"But at the end of the day, it's my job to realise the director's vision."

Hamill also saw The Last Jedi as a passing of the Star Wars torch to a new generation of creators.

"You have the George Lucas era and now you have J.J. Abrams and Rian, who were little boys when the original (trilogy) came out. The last thing they want to hear is, 'Well, in my day blah, blah, blah.'"

It made sense to Hamill that Luke would have evolved from an idealist to a pessimist.

After all, it was Luke who failed to prevent his nephew Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) from going to the dark side, and eventually killing his own father Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

Hamill is now the elder statesman of the sci-fi franchise, after Carrie Fisher died last December at the age of 60.

His ambassadorial role is one he clearly relishes, possibly more than the younger cast.

That said, a consequence of age is seeing elements of Luke given out to the new crew.

"I was the orphan with the mystical powers, now that's Rey (Daisy Ridley). I was the cocky pilot, now that's Poe (Oscar Isaac). I was in disguise as a baddie, now that's Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega)."

In mock outrage, he burst out: "It's like a bunch of kids going through my old toy box!"

Not that he really has an issue with it.

"That's the way it should be. I'm just happy to be back. It's so much fun."

For The Last Jedi, Hamill put all his trust in Johnson, admiring the latter for his storytelling abilities and delivering a Star Wars adventure unlike any seen before.

"He's a wonderful person. I never heard him raise his voice or curse. Never seen him humiliate anyone... He's too nice. Even I was tempted to take advantage of him."

In a five-decade career, Hamill appeared to treat niceness in Hollywood like a rare gem.

"I've worked for some terrors," he says, without naming names.

He ended our interview with some advice for work and any future Force users: "If you can't have fun doing your job, you know you're in the wrong business. And if you can't have fun doing Star Wars, there's something seriously wrong with you."

