Marvel brings hammerless Thor, new king

On the other side of superhero cinematic spectrum, Thor has lost his invincible hammer, and Black Panther shoulders the responsibility of being a new king, in exclusive scenes shown from Disney's Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero movies at Comic-Con, in San Diego, US.

Marvel's star-studded panel session on Saturday kicked off with Thor: Ragnarok, which opens here on Oct 26. Director Taika Waititi joined stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Cate Blanchett to discuss how the Norse god has evolved in the comedy-inflected sequel, specifically as he has lost his power-wielding hammer, is trapped on a planet named Sakaar and has to fight in a gladiator contest with the Hulk (Ruffalo).

Avid fans gave a rousing standing ovation for the first footage from next year's Black Panther, in which Chadwick Boseman reprises his Captain America: Civil War role of T'Challa, the new king of fictional African nation Wakanda, who is also a deadly superhero.