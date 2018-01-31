Maze Runner: The Death Cure outruns Jumanji to top the box office

Young-adult film Maze Runner: The Death Cure dashed past Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle as it opened over the weekend in North American theatres, taking in US$24.2 million (S$32 million) after a strong showing overseas, industry figures showed on Monday.

The dystopian sci-fi film, the third and final instalment in The Maze Runner series, follows the life-and-death adventures of three young "Gladers", teens immune to a destructive virus infecting the world. The film's release had been delayed a year after star Dylan O'Brien was injured on the set.

Jumanji, which had held the North American lead for three weeks, took in US$16.1 million from last Friday to Sunday, according to box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

The family film, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and funnymen Jack Black and Kevin Hart, follows a group of teens who find themselves transported inside the video game world of Jumanji.

In third place was Hostiles, starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike in a gritty Western about a US cavalry officer who has to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family to Montana in 1892.

The indie film, in limited release since late December, entered wide release last Friday, taking in US$10.1 million for the weekend.

In fourth and demonstrating continued drawing power was The Greatest Showman, with Hugh Jackman as larger-than-life circus impresario P.T. Barnum.