McCarthy wins for Spicer skit

Melissa McCarthy won an Emmy on Sunday for her spoofs of former White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live in television sketches that went viral.

The US actress was named best guest actress in a comedy series at the Creative Arts Emmys, but was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles to accept the award.

Other winners include Alexis Bledel (best guest actress in a drama series for The Handmaid's Tale) and Gerald McRaney (best guest actor in a drama for This Is Us).

Awards for the major Primetime Emmy Awards categories will be handed out on Sept 17 in a televised ceremony hosted by comedian Stephen Colbert.