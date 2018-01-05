Men in black mocked for minimal effort in sexual harassment protest

Many stars are planning to wear basic black to the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Normally, ahead of the Golden Globes, the women of Hollywood would be clamouring to find the perfect headline-grabbing dress for the red carpet.

Instead, many are planning to sport basic black to Sunday's gala - which will air on Blue Ant Entertainment (StarHub TV Ch 509) on Jan 8 at 9am - as a sartorial protest over sexual harassment.

Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are leading the actresses taking a stand against the avalanche of misconduct allegations that have felled Harvey Weinstein and numerous other Tinseltown A-listers.

But backing for the campaign by male stars including Dwayne Johnson - who say they, too, will turn out in black in a gesture of solidarity - has raised eyebrows and prompted ridicule.

Asked New York-based millennial-focused news site Mic: "Haven't men who have already stood at odds with women in Hollywood speaking out... shown up to the Globes in black?"

TUXEDOS

Tweeted Erin Gloria Ryan, a writer for The Daily Beast: "I am so inspired by men wearing black to the Golden Globes, an event to which they would normally wear black tuxedos.

"It is part of the storied man tradition of making the least possible effort but expecting credit anyway."

The stylists who said their male clients will tone it down in support of the so-called "blacklash" include Ms Ilaria Urbinati, who is dressing Johnson, along with Armie Hammer, Liev Schreiber and Tom Hiddleston.

She posted on Instagram: "Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here."

Representatives of the fashion community in Los Angeles have been reporting a run on all-black clothing for the Globes, from gowns to cocktail dresses and men's suits, according to Variety.

"We are working hard to get in more all-black options to support those who are adhering to the Golden Globes consensus," one unnamed spokesman told the magazine, adding that this included menswear.

There is also disagreement over the women's campaign.

Writer-producer Elisabeth Sereda tweeted: "Dear actresses: Please wear bright colours to celebrate our power, not black to mourn the predators. They don't deserve it."

Journalist Jenny Cooney of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the Globes, echoed the thought, posting: "Why should women not stand proud and in living colour to show we will not be subdued and held down?"