Meryl Streep wants to trademark her name

Meryl Streep earned her 21st Oscars nomination for her role in The Post.

Meryl Streep, the most celebrated actress of her generation, has filed an application to trademark her name.

The application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Jan 22, records show.

It requests that the name Meryl Streep be trademarked for "entertainment services", movie appearances, speaking engagements and autographs.

Streep, 68, last week extended her record to 21 Academy Award nominations, this time for her role in The Post. She has won three Oscars, three Emmys and eight Golden Globes during her 40-year career.

It is not clear why Streep would file a trademark application at this stage in her career, and her attorney and publicist did not return a request for comment on Monday.

Many celebrities trademark their names or catchphrases to protect their intellectual property, stop other people using them without permission, or to earn cash from products bearing their name.