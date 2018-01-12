Michael Douglas, James Franco deny sexual misconduct allegations

US actor Michael Douglas has pre-emptively denied accusations that he committed a sex act in front of a female employee three decades ago.

"She claims that I masturbated in front of her," the 73-year-old Oscar winner told Deadline magazine. "This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever."

He said the unidentified womanalso alleged that he used "colourful language" in front of her.

"She may have overheard private conversations, and if she was offended, she could have excused herself," he said.

Another US actor, James Franco, denied that he had engaged in sexual misconduct after accusations on social media.

"The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long," Franco said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.