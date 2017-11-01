Mila Kunis: ‘So much of who I am is because of mum’

After the success of Bad Moms last year, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn return for a second instalment.

In A Bad Moms Christmas, mums Amy, Kiki and Carla, try not screw up, then inevitably do.

Their mums come to visit for Christmas. Christine Baranski plays perfectionist Amy's overbearing mum. Kiki's mother, played by Cheryl Hines, is a recent widow. Susan Sarandon is Carla's hippy stoner mum.

The comedy opens here tomorrow. At the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Kunissaid she talked a lot about her mum to the writers as they wanted to cast a similar personality.

What is your relationship with your mum like?

I think so much of who I am is because of my mum.

I think my mum is 100 per cent responsible for what I do on a daily basis. I did not think I was anything like her until I had children, and then I realised I was much more like her than I ever anticipated being.

Why do you think the first movie was a success?

It had so much empathy towards the women in the world, whether you are a working mum or a stay-at-home mum. It allowed you to realise you are not alone.

How did you get on with your movie mum?

Christine Baranski is one of the coolest women on the planet.

She is confident, poised and beautiful. We worked together a lot on this film. She was always reading Tolstoy or something beautiful and grand. She is brilliant, smart and funny.

I read somewhere you have a limit on Christmas gifts.

I do. To me, receiving a gift is not the way I attribute love or care. My daughter is three, and she is not materialistic.

I can give her all these wonderful things, and all she wants are stickers and stamps. That might change one day, and she might want a Gucci purse and then I will shoot myself (laughs).

She is like, 'I want to give the toys to kids that don't have toys.'

My boy, who is one, might be different.

My little girl's world is a different world. She is her own human being that has nothing to do with me.

Talk about your friends.

I think your friends are the family you choose. Your friends accept and love you for what you are. They embrace you and your changes, and allow you to be you. Your friends have zero expectations of you. They are everything to me. On set, we all found ourselves talking about our children. We shared stories of what we did with our children, compared notes, and that is always a bonding moment.

Were you sexually harassed in Hollywood?

It has happened, and here is how I reacted to it. I stood my ground, and I was stubborn and confident, and I was like 'No!'.

Then I got in the car, had a full-blown breakdown and called my husband (Ashton Kutcher) crying. That was how I dealt with it.

I wish it was different, but I consider myself lucky because I have such a strong support system. It has happened to me multiple times, and every time it happened, I called crying.

While it was happening, I was like the toughest woman on the planet. I am only 1.62m, but I felt like a giant. But (afterwards), it was awful.