For the star of The Emoji Movie, the stunt ahead of the Cannes Film Festival did not go as planned. Parasailing onto a speedboat off the beach, T.J. Miller made a safe landing, only to fall into the sea afterwards. "I think it's perfect, it's so funny. It's exactly what I should be doing here at Cannes," said Miller, who voices Gene, an emoji with many expressions.The movie opens here on Aug 8. - REUTERS