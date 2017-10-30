More actresses come forward with their Weinstein stories

Italian-American actress Annabella Sciorra has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape in an interview with The New Yorker.

She joins dozens of women who have accused the 65-year-old of sexual abuse.

Sciorra, now 57, said in the 1990s, Weinstein forced his way into her apartment and raped her. She said that he came in "like he owned the place, and started unbuttoning his shirt".

Weinstein forced sexual intercourse with her and "attempted to perform oral sex on me", she told the magazine.

"I was so ashamed," Sciorra said, saying that she fell into depression and stopped working for years, adding that Weinstein continued to harass her.

US actress Daryl Hannah, 56, also said that Weinstein pursued her for years but she dodged his advances. She claimed Weinstein once "burst in like a raging bull" to her hotel room - where she was with a male make-up artist - and later asked to touch her breasts.

Separately on Friday, US actress Rose McGowan, one of the first to accuse Weinstein of rape, urged women to fight back against the pervasive culture of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.