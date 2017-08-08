More in cinemas

The Emoji Movie (PG)

In Textopolis, Gene stands out for being able to do multiple facial expressions. Together with best friend Hi-5 and notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak, they seek out the code that will fix Gene.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 7%

Brigsby Bear (NC16)

When a faux children's TV show produced solely for a kidnapped boy by his captors abruptly ends, the man he grows up to be (Kyle Mooney) sets out to finish the story himself.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

A Family Man (PG13)

Gerard Butler's dream of owning a company is in limbo when his son is diagnosed with cancer in this drama that also stars Willem Dafoe and Alison Brie.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 13%

Atomic Blonde (R21)

Magnetic Charlize Theron looks fabulous and cool kicking butt in this stylish spy-actioner.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

2:22 (PG13)

This thriller follows air-traffic controller Dylan (Michiel Huisman), whose life is changed when strange things keep happening daily, at precisely 2:22pm.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 14%

Snatched (M18)

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn play a mother-daughter duo who are kidnapped while on vacation in Ecuador. The combined talents of the comediennes are not enough to save this problematic comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 35%

Dunkirk (PG13)

Christopher Nolan concocts a war film that not only is spectacular but also emotional and intelligent.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%