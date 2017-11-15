More in cinemas

Suburbicon (NC16)

Despite a strong showing from Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and child actor Noah Jupe, this black comedy directed by George Clooney is let down by one too many plot points.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 26%

A Ghost Story (PG13)

This is not a horror film but a well-made supernatural drama starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara that explores love, loss and the essential human longing for meaning and connection.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Victoria & Abdul (PG)

No one plays a British monarch as well as Judi Dench. She reprises her Queen Victoria persona in this period drama that examines her unique friendship with an Indian clerk.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 65%

Brad's Status (M18)

Ben Stiller and Austin Abrams deliver an affecting and genuine performance as a father-and-son duo searching for college options.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

The Mountain Between Us (M18)

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet give their all in this survival drama-romance, but the plot treads on thin ice when it cannot decide which genre it wants to be in.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 43%

Thor: Ragnarok (PG13)

Who knew the end of the world could be so much fun? Matching laughs with genuine heart, this sequel is easily one of the funniest Marvel films, thanks to the chemistry between Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Jigsaw (M18)

The supposedly dead Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell) from the Saw films returns to taunt the city with a series of gruesome murders.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 32%