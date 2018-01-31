More in cinemas

The Shape Of Water (M18)

Guillermo del Toro's beautiful fantasy about the budding romance between a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) and an amphibious creature (Doug Jones) is up for 13 Oscars.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Loving Vincent (M18)

This unique animation explores the life and unusual death of Vincent van Gogh via depictions of his artwork.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Den Of Thieves (TBA)

Gerard Butler stars in this heist thriller that pits the elite unit of the county sheriff's department against a group of skilled robbers.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 41%

Phantom Thread (NC16)

Daniel Day-Lewis is in the running for the Best Actor Oscar for his swansong as a genius fashion designer.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

All The Money In The World (NC16)

This drama follows the real-life kidnapping of teenager John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempts by his mother (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

Earth: One Amazing Day (G)

Narrated by Robert Redford, this documentary follows the journey of the sun for 24 hours as its power shapes the lives of all the animals on earth.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

12 Strong (NC16)

Chris Hemsworth plays a real-life hero in a US Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan immediately after 9/11.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%