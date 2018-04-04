More in cinemas

Midnight Sun (PG)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick is a first-time leading man in this tear-jerking romance about a girl (Bella Thorne) who suffers from a rare condition that prevents her from being out in the sun.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 18%

The Titan (NC16)

Sam Worthington and Taylor Schilling are a couple whose family is torn apart after a covert groundbreaking experiment to accelerate man's genetic evolution in order to relocate humanity to another planet goes awry.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 17%

Ramen Teh (PG)

Eric Khoo's latest film follows young ramen chef Masato (Takumi Saito) who leaves Japan for a culinary journey to Singapore to find out the truth about his past.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80%

I Can Only Imagine (PG)

The inspiring unknown true story behind MercyMe's chart-topping song that brings ultimate hope is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

Submergence (NC16)

Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy star in this romance that deals with love, longing, separation and isolation. Pretty to look at but the execution needs more work.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 18%

Pacific Rim Uprising (PG13)

John Boyega and Scott Eastwood try to save the world from gigantic monsters by piloting equally huge robots in this sequel to Guillermo del Toro's sci-fi flick.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 45%

Tomb Raider (PG13)

Alicia Vikander makes a credible Lara Croft in this reboot of the franchise, but it is let down by an uninspiring story.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 49%